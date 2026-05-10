Ashley Westwood might be the 'winning' coach the Kerala Blasters had waited all these years to end their search for a trophy.

Since his arrival during the international break in March, the Englishman has changed the fortunes of the club that was reeling in the relegation zone of the Indian Super League (ISL) with just a point from six rounds. In the last five rounds, the Blasters have won four and drawn one, lifting them from 13th place in the table of 14 to the eighth position.

After managing the Blasters to a thumping 3-1 win over Mohammedan SC in Kochi on Sunday, Westwood offered a piece of advice: “Wins breed confidence. It brings happiness. The players are in good spirits. But we have to keep pushing. You know, you don't settle for anything less."

“You know, champions don't become champions by thinking you're a good team.

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“All of a sudden, you have to keep it going. You know, you look at all the top teams in the world, and they're relentless. They never take their foot off the gas. They keep going, and that's what we have to do.

“There's only one game to go. I said that to the players today. We have two games to go. In football, you never know if it's your last, and that's the key. Play every game like it is, and give it your all, and see where we can go.”

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The Blasters will take on FC Goa in Kochi on May 17, and even a win will only keep them in the mid-table. However, under Westwood, the Blasters have learned to play with confidence; turning draws into wins and maintaining the momentum. However, the club might want to offer a contract extension as the Englishman is set to leave at the end of the season.

Westwood turned Bengaluru FC champions of I-League, the erstwhile men's first division in India, a decade ago.

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The Blasters are yet to win the ISL title since their inception in 2014. The club reached three finals, including in the opening season, then managed by former England goalkeeper David James. Another Englishman, Steve Coppell, was the second manager to take them to a final (2016), while Ivan Vukomanovic was the last boss to almost win the title, in the 2021-22 season.