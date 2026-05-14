For the first time, a FIFA World Cup final will feature a half-time show with performances from popular musicians. FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed the half-time show in mid-April, and on Thursday, the world body released the list of artists.

Pop queen Madonna, Colombian singer Shakira and Korean band BTS will perform at the New York New Jersey Stadium at half-time during the World Cup final on July 19. English musician Chris Martin of Coldplay will curate the show, FIFA said.

A woman holds a banner showing pictures of BTS members as BTS fans arrive at the venue of the comeback concert of the K-pop boy band in downtown Seoul on March 21, 2026. Photo: AFP/ Jung Yeon-Je

According to the world football body, the half-time show is aimed at supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, “to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football for children around the world”. FIFA said $1 from every World Cup ticket sold will be donated to the fund.

The half-time show during the World Cup final is not a popular initiative, with critics calling it an attempt to Americanise football (soccer in the US). Half-time shows are common in American football games, especially during the Super Bowl.

Colombian singer Shakira performs during a free concert at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 2, 2026. Photo: AFP/ Pablo Porciuncula

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However, critics believe such shows could prolong the half-time break, which is usually 15 minutes, potentially affecting the flow of the match.

The last World Cup final was tensely poised at half-time with Argentina leading 1-0 over France after Angel Di Maria's 36th-minute opener. The remaining five goals in regulation time were scored in the second half. Argentina won the title in shootout.

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In the 2018 final, eventual winners France had a 2-1 half-time lead, while the 2014 title match was goalless going into the break, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats.

The upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. In the expanded format, 48 countries will participate.