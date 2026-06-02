Finally, Kerala could witness one of their own to play in the FIFA World Cup. Tahsin Mohammed, a 19-year-old winger whose family hails from Thalassery, Kannur, has been named in Qatar's 26-member squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With his inclusion, Tahsin becomes the first footballer from Kerala to be named in a World Cup squad. If he takes the field for Qatar during the tournament, he will also become the first Malayali player to feature in a FIFA World Cup match.

The youngster's chances of making an appearance appear promising. Earlier, after head coach Julen Lopetegui announced a 28-member squad, Tahsin featured as a second-half substitute in a friendly against Ireland.

Tahsin, who plays for Al-Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League, was born and raised in Qatar. His father, Jamshid, is from Thalassery in Kannur district, while his mother, Shaima, traces her roots to Valapattanam.

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At the age of 17, Tahsin became the first player of Indian origin to feature in Qatar's top-flight league. He was also part of Qatar's World Cup qualifying campaign in 2024, further cementing his place among the country's emerging talents.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, with Qatar among the 48 participating nations.