When Malayali footballer Tahsin Mohammed earned the ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a member of the Qatar national team, he wasn't just living his dream but that of his father as well.

Tahsin's father, Jamshid, had aspired to be a professional footballer. He was the member of the Calicut University side that won the all-India inter-university title in 1992.

Jamshid played for Kerala at the sub-junior level in 1985 and was part of various age-group events. He reached the Indian youth camp, where iconic player Jo Paul Anchery joined him.

According to T Ajeesh of Malayala Manorama, Jamshid's footballing dreams were cut short much early in his career following an injury. The native of Thalassery moved to Qatar at 23 to take up a job far removed from the beautiful game.

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While in Qatar, Jamshid passed his love for football to his sons, Mishal and Tahsin. Now the younger one has made him proud by becoming the first Malayali to be selected to play in a FIFA Men's World Cup.

Tahsin's mother, Shaima, is a native of Valapattanam. Tahsin, who was born and raised in Qatar, plays for Al-Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League.

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Qatar are in Group B alongside Canada, Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their first match is against Switzerland on June 13 in California. The World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.