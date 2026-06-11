On the night of March 8, sports lovers were out on the streets of Kerala just as anywhere else in the country, celebrating India's triumph in the T20 World Cup. For the country obsessed with cricket, where players are household names, and sometimes revered as highly as Gods, such euphoria was natural.

Just three months later, the streets of Kerala have come alive again. This time, the occasion is the FIFA World Cup, and the intensity is amped up.

There are parades and carnivals, houses are painted in the shades of Brazil and Argentina, vehicles are given a graphic makeover with Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo adorning bonnets and fuel tanks, and young women and men have casually slipped into cheap polyester jerseys and intend to remain in those for at least a month.

But why?

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During the T20 World Cup, there was the collective purpose of national pride at stake. Moreover, every corner of the country had its own selfish reasons. For us Malayalis, it was Sanju Samson.

But what does the FIFA World Cup offer? In the nearly 100-year history of the World Cup, India has never come close to qualifying for the grand stage. There are about five rounds of qualifiers for countries in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to try to book a berth to the World Cup, and India hasn't advanced beyond the second round.

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Then why do we sacrifice our sleep, chew on our fingernails, cry over the agony of a foreigner's loss and rejoice in the victories of another? Why do we put ourselves through these emotions every four years?

"The simple answer is that the World Cup is an addiction and it is a beautiful addiction to have," says iconic Indian footballer Jo Paul Ancheri. The former Indian captain is ready to take part in the festivities that begin June 11 when the World Cup kicks off in Mexico. The United States and Canada are co-hosts of the mega tournament, which will run until July 19.

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Ancheri is part of an elite panel of Malayalam commentators for ZEE5 that will broadcast the World Cup in India.

"It is probably a cliche, but sport plays a huge part in keeping our youth away from drugs and other harmful things. And because we are so passionate about football, the World Cup gives us that unique opportunity to stay away from all forms of negativity. So maybe it is not about why; the World Cup is essential for us to keep ourselves busy with the positivity that football spreads. We never know how each World Cup would inspire our youth," Ancheri says.

Back in his time, Ancheri competed in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, winning some and losing a lot more. He famously scored twice in India's 3-3 draw with Yemen in a qualification match for the 2002 edition. His good friend and fellow Indian legend, I M Vijayan, was also on the scoresheet in Sanaa.

Another fan favourite, C K Vineeth, has a simple wish: "I want to see India play in the World Cup before I die." The Kannur native, who wore his passion on his sleeve, whether it was while turning out for India or clubs such as Viva Kerala, Bengaluru FC, or Kerala Blasters, is certain that the excitement would be manifold when India eventually qualifies.

"Believe me, when India qualifies for a FIFA World Cup, we would truly witness the full intensity of our love for the beautiful game. It would be so pure and intense. It would be magical. Until then, our Kerala would transform into a mini world to celebrate the World Cup. Let us enjoy these days," Vineeth says.