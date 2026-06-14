When Curacao walked onto the pitch for their FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against Germany, they were determined to give the former world champions a hard time — and they did exactly that until the 38th minute, when the scores were level.

But Germany showed why they are four-time world champions, striking back with two quick goals to take a commanding 3-1 lead into half-time.

The match gave fans a glimpse of attacking football at its peak, with Germany taking the early initiative. Attack after attack, they raided the Curacao box until the breakthrough came in the sixth minute.

Germany pressed forward relentlessly and, after a shot was deflected, Florian Wirtz perfectly teed up Felix Nmecha outside the box. The midfielder struck first time, leaving Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room rooted to the spot as Germany opened the scoring.

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The Germans continued to attack, but Curacao capitalised on counter-attacks, and their efforts bore fruit in the 21st minute. The ball fell to Livano Comenencia, whose shot beat both the defender and Manuel Neuer before finding the back of the net.

Curacao's Livano Comenencia celebrates after scoring a goal. Photo: AFP

However, the lead lasted only 17 minutes. Defender Nico Schlotterbeck capitalised on a header to restore Germany's advantage and keep Curacao at bay.

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And it was not the end. Germany maintained possession and worked hard to snuff out Curacao's counter-attacks, making life increasingly difficult for the Caribbean side. A penalty just before the half time, and taken by Kai Havertz, gave Germany a comfortable lead.

Earlier, the highlight of the match had been Manuel Neuer's return to international football. The 40-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who had retired from international duty before reversing his decision earlier this year, was recalled by coach Julian Nagelsmann after an impressive season in which he helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title and reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Germany's Manuel Neuer during training. Photo: Reuters

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The 40-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who retired from international duty before reversing his decision earlier this year, was recalled by coach Julian Nagelsmann after an impressive season in which he helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title and reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Neuer was one of the key figures in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil, winning the tournament's Golden Glove award for his outstanding performances. However, in the 2018 and 2022 editions, Germany crashed out in the group stage.

And to make matters worse, ahead of the World Cup, their number one choice, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, was sidelined due to an injury, and that offered a chance for the experienced Neuer. "All the players are fit and Manu will start," Nagelsmann told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

While Germany enter the match as overwhelming favourites, Curacao are determined to make life difficult for the European giants. The Caribbean nation, the smallest country by both population and area to qualify for the World Cup, heads into the contest with nothing to lose.

"We are a small country compared to Germany, but we will make life difficult for them and be a tough team to play," Curacao coach Dick Advocaat said on Saturday.

"Germany will be the dominant team and we have to respond to that. We are going to use the space that Germany will create when they attack and benefit from it."

Lineups:

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala; Kai Havertz.

Curacao: Eloy Room; Sherel Floranus; Riechedly Bazoer, Sontje Hansen, Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville, ; Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia; Tahith Chong, Jurgen Locadia