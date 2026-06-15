Japan's resolute defence kept the Netherlands at bay as the sides went into halftime locked at 0-0 in their Group F encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas on Monday.

The Dutch made the brighter start and registered the first shot on target of the match, but were unable to find a way past a disciplined Japanese backline. Japan, meanwhile, looked threatening on the counterattack, pressing aggressively and breaking forward whenever opportunities arose.

The Netherlands recorded three shots on target in the opening 45 minutes, while Japan failed to test the Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen despite several promising attacks.

Although the Dutch enjoyed the greater share of possession, Japan's defensive organisation proved difficult to break down. Compact at the back and disciplined between the lines, the Asian side denied space to the Dutch attackers and repeatedly frustrated their attempts to create clear-cut chances.

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With neither side able to find the breakthrough, the match remains finely poised heading into the second half.

The Dutch are among the most successful nations never to have won the World Cup. They have reached the final three times, only to fall at the last hurdle on each occasion, most recently in 2010 when they were beaten by Spain.

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However, Japan have built a reputation for troubling football's traditional heavyweights and will be determined to begin their campaign with a statement result.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two nations. The Netherlands have won two of the previous encounters, while the other ended in a draw.

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Japan possess a midfield capable of matching the world's best, led by the experienced duo of Wataru Endo and Daichi Kamada. Up front, Daizen Maeda arrives in fine form after an impressive season with Celtic. The squad combines seasoned internationals with a new generation of emerging talent.

For the Netherlands, the tournament marks the second spell in charge for coach Ronald Koeman. After guiding the Dutch back to a major tournament by securing qualification for Euro 2020 following failures to reach Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, Koeman left to take charge of FC Barcelona.

Now back at the helm after a difficult period in club management, Koeman will be aiming to lead the Netherlands on another deep World Cup run. The Dutch begin their campaign knowing that anything less than victory against Japan would be considered a disappointing start to their quest for a first World Cup crown.