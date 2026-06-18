After Portugal's opening World Cup game against DR Congo, fans are asking a major question: Is Cristiano Ronaldo still fit to lead Portugal's attack at the World Cup?

Their concerns are not without basis. The veteran forward missed two golden chances and registered relatively few attempts on goal during the match.

Also Read Portugal held to 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their World Cup opener

The statistics also point in that direction. Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but managed just 25 touches. Part of that can be attributed to the tight marking he faced from the Congolese defence.

Even so, he finished the game with only three shot attempts. More notably, he failed to convert two chances that, at the peak of his powers, would have been considered routine finishes.

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One miss in particular raised eyebrows. Francisco Conceicao made a dangerous run down the flank and delivered a ball into the area, but Ronaldo's effort drifted wide, leaving him standing in disbelief.

Behind him was Bruno Fernandes, who may have been a better option for the pass. Fernandes could do little more than watch as the chance went begging.

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Portugal's target man also struggled to influence the game creatively. Much of the time he was left isolated up front while possession circulated through midfield, with the ball rarely reaching him in dangerous positions.

The first half in particular gave the impression that Portugal had settled into a comfortable rhythm after Joao Neves opener. The ball moved across midfield repeatedly, but attacks through the centre were limited, leaving Ronaldo largely detached from the game.

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Even after DR Congo equalised before the break, the urgency from Portugal's midfield remained lacking.

Whether that reflected a lack of trust in Ronaldo or simply a tactical issue is open to debate. But the numbers are striking. It was Ronaldo's second-fewest touches in 23 World Cup appearances, while 17 of his 22 attempted passes were played backwards.

Though his performance did not resemble that of the highest goalscorer in men's international football, manager Roberto Martinez was in no mood to entertain suggestions that Portugal need a change up front.

"We have to utilise all the players on the pitch. The lead attacker (Ronaldo) needs to be close to the six-yard box and we need to get the ball (to him)," Martinez said after the match, suggesting his teammates needed to do more to support their captain.

Asked whether he had considered substituting Ronaldo, Martinez pointed to the forward's experience. "It makes no sense to get the best goalscorer in world football out in a game that you need goals," he said.

"For us in moments like this, the experience of Cristiano in the box is important. The way that he attracts defenders is important, the way that we can use the space is important. Every player has a responsibility or a piece of quality on the pitch. And clearly when you look for goals, you need to have Cristiano."

The debate over whether Ronaldo should start, be used from the bench or not feature at all is not a new one. Ronaldo has now gone goalless in his last 10 appearances at major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the Euro Cup. His last World Cup goal came against Ghana in Portugal's opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and that was a penalty.

Moreover, Portugal's attacking output has dipped recently when Ronaldo starts. The team averages 1.9 goals per game with him in the starting lineup, compared with 2.8 goals when he does not start.

However, his remarkable return of 143 goals in 229 appearances for Portugal — both records in men's international football — places him among the greatest players the game has seen.

Yet Portugal is not short of attacking talent. A new generation is waiting in the wings, and as the tournament progresses, the question surrounding Ronaldo's role is unlikely to disappear.