Canada secured their first-ever World Cup win in a highly one-sided 6-0 rout of Qatar at BC Stadium in Vancouver. Unfortunately, the victory came at the cost of a serious injury to Canadian star Ismael Kone, who was stretchered off in the 51st minute. While Canada will be delighted with their performance, Qatar all but confirmed their exit after an abject display that also produced two red cards.

Looking back at the opening 10 minutes, the final scoreline might seem surprising. The evenly contested start offered encouragement to a Qatari side that had salvaged a late draw against Switzerland in their opening game. On the other hand, Jesse Marsch and Les Rouges would have viewed this as their best opportunity to secure three points and strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

Any doubts about Canada after their timid performance against Bosnia were quickly dispelled by Cyle Larin’s 15th-minute opener. After a poor clearance by the Qatari defence, a cross into the box was met by Jonathan David, whose effort was saved by Abunada only for the rebound to fall kindly to Larin for a simple finish.

Ismael Kone of Canada waves to crowd as he is stretched off after being fouled by Assim Madibo of Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Qatar at BC Place Vancouver. Photo: AFP

It quickly became clear that Canada was only getting started, as Jonathan David doubled the lead in the 28th minute with a volley following a deflection off defender Boualem Khouki.

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The first-half misery did not end there for Qatar. In the 33rd minute, left-back Homam Ahmed was shown a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity just outside the box.

Down to 10 men, coach Julen Lopetegui was forced into a reshuffle. He withdrew striker Yusuf Abdurisag for left-back Sultan Al-Brake and moved winger Akram Afif into the No 9 role. However, the tactical adjustment made little difference. Just before half-time, Jonathan David pounced on a loose ball following a save to extend Canada’s lead to 3-0.

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It seemed almost impossible for Qatar to produce a worse second half after conceding three goals and losing a player before the break. Unfortunately for them, that was exactly what happened.

From the restart, Canada looked intent on increasing both their lead and their goal difference. The urgency was understandable given Switzerland’s 4-1 victory earlier in the day, which meant that goal difference could become decisive on the final match day.

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Unfortunately for Canada, their historic evening was brought to a standstill in the 51st minute when Qatari midfielder Assim Madibo tackled Ismael Kone, leaving the Canadian on the ground.

It immediately became apparent that Kone had suffered a serious injury to his left leg, prompting medical staff to rush onto the pitch as tempers flared between the two teams. Although the referee eventually restored order and sent off Madibo, Kone’s injury cast a shadow over what should have been a celebratory occasion.

To suffer such an injury while playing in a home World Cup was particularly unfortunate for one of Canada's brightest young talents.

For Qatar, Madibo’s dismissal encapsulated their evening. Reckless tackles, half-hearted clearances and one error after another left them with nine men and more than half the second half still to play. It was arguably the poorest performance by any team at this World Cup so far.

Canada, meanwhile, played with even greater intensity after Kone’s injury, and their moment of tribute arrived in the 64th minute when Nathan Saliba curled in a free-kick to make it 4-0. Saliba, who had replaced Kone, celebrated by holding up his injured teammate’s jersey.

In another moment that summed up Qatar’s performance, Jacob Shaffelburg’s wayward effort, which should have been routinely cleared, was instead diverted into the net by Mohamed Manai to make it 5-0 in the 75th minute.

Yet Canada were still not finished. With the entire stadium behind him, Jonathan David completed his hat-trick with a close-range finish to put the final nail in Qatar’s coffin. His 92nd-minute goal made him the first Canadian to score a World Cup hat-trick and only the second player from outside Europe and South America to achieve the feat.

The 6-0 scoreline barely reflected Canada’s dominance, and they could easily have scored more. Qatar, meanwhile, were virtually non-existent in attack after the opening exchanges.

Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau had such a quiet evening that, in the closing minutes, he wandered into Qatar’s half simply to get a touch of the ball.

Canada will now look to carry this momentum into their final group game against Switzerland, which should decide the winner of Group B.

Qatar, meanwhile, must defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina to retain even a mathematical chance of reaching the knockout rounds.