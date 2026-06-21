Monterrey, Mexico: Japan marked the 1,000th match in World Cup history with a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia in Group F on Saturday, as Ayase Ueda scored twice to send the North Africans out.

Hajime Moriyasu's side, who drew 2-2 with the Netherlands in their opener, went ahead after four minutes when a sweeping attack ended with Keito Nakamura cutting the ball back for Daichi Kamada to score.

Tunisia, beaten 5-1 by Sweden in their first match and playing under new coach Herve Renard, struggled to cope with Japan's pressing and movement from the outset.

Japan almost doubled their advantage in the 11th minute with an attack down the right flank, with Tunisia's Dylan Bronn turning a low cross away from Kamada.

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From the resulting corner, Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen produced a fine save, with goal-line technology confirming the ball had not crossed the line.

Moriyasu's team continued to dominate possession, their front line harrying Tunisia's defence and preventing Renard's side from establishing any rhythm in the Monterrey heat.

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The second goal arrived in the 31st minute when Ueda advanced towards the edge of the area, and with the Tunisia defence backing off he drove a low shot into the far corner.

Tunisia offered little in response and Japan put the result beyond doubt in the 69th minute, Kamada's pass opening up the Tunisian defence and Junya Ito racing clear to finish low past Dahmen.

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Ueda completed the rout six minutes from time, meeting Kaishu Sano's clipped far-post delivery and guiding a superb header into the top corner as Japan became the first Asian team to score four goals in a World Cup match.

With the win, Japan join the Netherlands on four points after the Dutch thrashed Sweden 5-1. Tunisia became the third side to be eliminated from the tournament after Haiti and Turkey.