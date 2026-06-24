As Brazil prepare to face Scotland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash, Brazilian supporters and football fans around the world are waiting for one thing — the return of Neymar.

Though he has been named in the squad, questions remain over whether the 34-year-old is ready to showcase his full brilliance on football's biggest stage.

This World Cup is widely expected to be Neymar's last. Years of injuries have interrupted his career and raised doubts about how much longer he can perform at the highest level. For the Brazilian superstar, this tournament offers a final opportunity to remind the world of the magic of jogo bonito — especially at a time when both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have already produced memorable moments in the United States.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, stopped short of confirming whether Neymar would feature against Scotland. "Neymar is available," Ancelotti told reporters. "He worked this week and can be available for the match. We are very happy that he is back because, obviously, with his quality, he can help the team."

ADVERTISEMENT

When pressed on whether Neymar would start, the Italian responded with a smile. "He can play 90 minutes — walking," Ancelotti joked. "No, he's fine. He worked very well and trained very well."

Brazil, who drew 1-1 with Morocco before defeating Haiti 3-0 in their opening two Group C matches, can secure a place in the Round of 32 with victory over Scotland. Ancelotti believes his side are building momentum at the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Selecao will be without Raphinha because of injury, making Neymar's availability an even bigger boost. Ancelotti also highlighted the veteran's influence beyond the pitch.

"I'm very happy with him. Even if he doesn't play, he brings experience, he brings knowledge of the game, and he helps the younger players. He is doing very well," the coach said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Neymar's fellow Lionel Messi is enjoying a sensational tournament. The Argentine captain has already scored five goals, including a hat-trick, and has become the leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Cristiano Ronaldo also made headlines earlier this week, scoring twice in Portugal's win over Uzbekistan to become the first player to score in six different World Cups.

Now, the spotlight turns to Neymar.

Whether he starts against Scotland or is introduced from the bench, his presence alone is enough to excite fans. But after watching Ronaldo and Messi produce their moments of magic, football supporters across the globe will be hoping that Neymar gets his chance to script one of his own.