Kerala Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys on Thursday announced that he is stepping down from his role at the club, citing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League (ISL) and Indian football.

The Lithuanian ends a six-season association with the club, during which he played a key role in rebuilding the team's football operations and guiding it to multiple playoff appearances.

"My decision to step down is driven by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the ISL and Indian football. After careful consideration, I believe this is the right moment for me to begin a new chapter in my professional career," Skinkys said in a statement shared on social media.

The future of Indian football has remained uncertain following the expiry of the commercial agreement between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the organisers of the ISL. The last ISL season was delayed and lasted just over three months, running from February 14 to May 21 instead of beginning in September as originally scheduled.

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The disruption has forced several clubs to reassess their finances, with some reducing expenses and releasing players. While the AIFF's calendar proposes a September 1 start for the next ISL season, questions remain over how clubs will adapt to the league's proposed new structure and manage rising operational costs.

Skinkys expressed hope that stability would soon return to Indian football. "I sincerely hope stability returns to Indian football soon. The country has enormous potential, passionate supporters, talented players and wonderful people who deserve a strong and sustainable football ecosystem," he said.

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His departure comes after a difficult season for the Blasters, who finished eighth in the league standings with five wins from 13 matches. The club lost six of its opening seven games before replacing Spanish coach David Catala with Englishman Ashley Westwood. Under Westwood, the Blasters won five of their remaining six matches to revive their campaign, although they ultimately missed out on the playoffs.

During Skinkys' tenure, Kerala Blasters reached the ISL final once and qualified for the playoffs on two other occasions. "Over these six seasons, I gave everything I had to help the club grow on and off the pitch. I am proud of what we achieved together and grateful for the trust that was placed in me throughout this journey," he said.

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He also thanked the club's supporters, owners, players and staff. "I would like to thank our owners, coaches, players, staff and especially the incredible supporters. The passion of the Kerala Blasters fans is truly unique, and it has been a privilege to work for such a club," he added.