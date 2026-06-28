Ghana's fans had only a few moments of joy during their clash against Croatia as the Europeans edged the Africans 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match at Philadelphia Stadium. Croatia took the lead in the first half through Petar Sucic before Derrick Luckassen equalised in the 80th minute. However, Nikola Vlasic restored Croatia's advantage just three minutes later to seal all three points.

Ghana dominated the opening 10 minutes of the game. They cut off Croatia's passing lanes, preventing them from building attacks, and repeatedly overcame Croatia's high press by spreading the ball out to the wings.

The play largely revolved around midfield, with the ball rarely reaching either penalty area. Ghana enjoyed more possession and controlled the early exchanges.

However, after the opening 15 minutes, Croatia gradually settled into the game. They began building from the back with greater composure and started showing more attacking intent. Unlike in their previous two matches, Ghana's defence was not as compact, often shifting from a 4-1-2-3 formation to a 3-2-2-3 shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Croatia created their first real chance in the 18th minute. A neat move down the left flank saw Ante Budimir square the ball to Nikola Vlasic on the edge of the box. Vlasic struck a low effort towards the bottom corner, but it clipped the outside of the post and went wide.

Four minutes later, Croatia won a free-kick around 35 yards from goal. Luka Modric floated the ball into the penalty area after a brief delay caused by pushing and shoving inside the box, but Marin Pongracic's header sailed over the crossbar.

Petar Sucic of Croatia scores his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between Croatia and Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium. Photo: FIFA

ADVERTISEMENT

The breakthrough Croatia had been searching for finally arrived in the 31st minute. Petar Sucic received the ball around 25 yards from goal and was afforded enough time to shift it onto his stronger foot before unleashing a low strike into the bottom corner.

The goal did little to change Ghana's approach, but they still struggled to create meaningful opportunities in the final third until the 38th minute. A long throw from the left was initially worked backwards instead of being launched into the box. The ball eventually returned to Antoine Semenyo, who finally managed to get a shot away, but his effort flashed just inches wide of the post. It was Ghana's first attempt of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana fashioned a couple more openings before the break but failed to seriously test the Croatian goalkeeper as Croatia headed into half-time with a deserved one-goal advantage.

The second half, however, belonged largely to Ghana. Carlos Queiroz's side shrugged off the deficit, making a couple of attacking changes and giving Antoine Semenyo greater freedom to operate almost as a second striker.

In the 51st minute, Abdul Fatawu raced down the right flank to the byline and whipped a dangerous cross towards Semenyo, but the delivery was just inches ahead of the striker and was cleared at the back post.

Meanwhile, Croatia appeared content to sit back after the restart, allowing Ghana to dictate possession and push numbers forward.

Ghana continued to threaten. In the 57th minute, Kamaldeen Sulemana produced a brilliant first touch on the left wing before sending a teasing cross into the danger area, but Luka Modric read the situation well and slid in to clear the ball behind for a corner.

The relentless pressure finally paid off in the 80th minute.

A free-kick was floated towards the back post, where Derrick Luckassen, the brother of Brian Brobbey, was waiting to stab the ball beyond the Croatian goalkeeper. Ghana's celebrations were initially cut short as the assistant referee raised the offside flag. However, after a lengthy VAR review and an on-field check by the referee, the goal was awarded, sparking wild celebrations among the Ghanaian players and supporters.

But Ghana's joy lasted only three minutes.

Croatia won a corner in the 83rd minute, and Modric delivered a teasing cross into the box. Nikola Vlasic rose highest to power his header beyond the goalkeeper and restore Croatia's lead.

While all this was unfolding in Philadelphia, England had taken a 2-0 lead over Panama in the other Group L fixture, ensuring they finished top of the group. Croatia's victory moved them to six points, one behind England, while Ghana finished on four points and also progressed to the knockout stage.

Ghana pushed hard for another equaliser in the closing stages in an attempt to secure second place, but Croatia's defence stood firm. The result means England, Croatia and Ghana all advance from Group L, while Panama exit the tournament.

A file photo of Luka Modric. Photo: Reuters

For Croatia, the match carried added significance after a bumpy start to their campaign. They were beaten by England in their opener, but they bounced back with a win over Panama.

A convincing result against Ghana strengthens Croatia's credentials ahead of the knockouts. Ghana held England to a goalless draw before defeating Panama.