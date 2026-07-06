The heartbreak that Brazil suffered in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Norway was more than Brazilian fans could endure, and their star player Neymar, who broke down in tears after the defeat, said that it was his last game for his country.

The 34-year-old converted a stoppage-time penalty in Brazil's 2-1 defeat, but it proved to be only a consolation as the five-time world champions crashed out of the tournament, extending their wait for a sixth World Cup title.

After the final whistle, an emotional Neymar broke down in tears as teammates gathered around to console him.

Speaking briefly after the match, the Brazilian said that his international career had come to an end. "I tried, I tried... Now it's over. I started here, I finished here."

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Neymar was referring to the stadium in New Jersey, where he made his Brazil debut in a friendly against the United States in 2010.

Brazil's exit marked their earliest World Cup elimination since 1990 and means they remain without the trophy since their triumph in 2002. If they fail to win the 2030 edition, it will be their longest title drought since lifting their first World Cup in 1958.

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Widely regarded as one of Brazil's greatest players, Neymar leaves behind an extraordinary international record, scoring 80 goals and providing 58 assists in 130 appearances for the Selecao.

Despite winning numerous trophies at club level, Neymar's only senior international title with Brazil remains the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, with World Cup glory ultimately eluding him.

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(With Reuters inputs)