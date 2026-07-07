Cristiano Ronaldo has won almost every major trophy football has to offer, except the one prize that always eluded him — the FIFA World Cup. The 41-year-old has now confirmed that he will not return for another shot at football's biggest stage.

Portugal's World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end in the Round of 16 as Mikel Merino's 91st-minute winner handed Spain a 1-0 victory in Arlington. The defeat came just a day after Ronaldo revealed that this tournament would be his final World Cup appearance.

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Speaking after the loss, an emotional Ronaldo admitted the ending was difficult to accept but said he had no regrets over his commitment to the national team.

"I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this," he said. "I gave it my all. I did my best and I'm leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions."

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While he confirmed the end of his World Cup journey, Ronaldo refused to say whether the defeat also marked the end of his international career. "I don't make decisions in the heat of the moment," he said, insisting he did not want discussions about his future to overshadow Portugal's campaign.

Ronaldo leaves the World Cup with an extraordinary international legacy. He captained Portugal to their first-ever major title at the 2016 UEFA European Championship before adding UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.

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"I've won three titles for Portugal; before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn't won a single title," he said. "The biggest title the national team has ever won was in 2016, the European Championship, which, to be honest, is just as significant to me as a World Cup."

Across six World Cup appearances, Ronaldo featured in 27 matches and scored 11 goals. His only knockout-stage World Cup goal came just last week against Croatia through a penalty, briefly keeping alive the dream that had followed him since his tournament debut in 2006.

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That debut in Germany also remains his best World Cup run. At just 21, Ronaldo helped Portugal reach the semi-finals, scoring the decisive penalty in a dramatic shootout victory over England before the team's hopes were dashed by France.

For years, Ronaldo carried the burden of Portugal's expectations almost single-handedly. As a new generation of stars emerged, however, questions gradually grew over whether the veteran should continue as an automatic starter.

Against Spain, Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes and had three attempts on goal, but he could not find the breakthrough as Portugal's campaign came to a painful close.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was among those who paid tribute to the Portuguese legend, recalling the unforgettable hat-trick Ronaldo scored against Spain at the 2018 World Cup.

"I'm a great admirer of him, of his values, of what he stands for, of how he approaches the sport, and I think he's a role model for young people," De la Fuente said. "Whenever we have the chance to be together, we acknowledge our mutual admiration and the pride we feel at knowing him."

Whether this was Ronaldo's final appearance in Portugal colours remains uncertain. But one thing is beyond doubt — with six World Cups, countless records and a glittering international career, one of football's greatest icons has almost certainly bid farewell to the game's grandest stage.

(With Reuters inputs)