The FIFA World Cup semifinal meeting between Argentina and England is so intense that even the referee is a subject of interest.

Referee Ismail Elfath who will be in charge of the fixture at the Atlanta Stadium is no stranger to Lionel Messi. No, they are not related, but it so happens that Messi has never lost a match that Elfath has officiated.

Elfath, an American born in Morocco, will be joined by Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins on officiating duty in the crunch game.

According to reports, Messi has won at least five matches in which Elfath has worked as an official, including the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar. Elfath was the fourth official in the final, in which Messi’s Argentina defeated France in shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

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Elfath works in the Major League Soccer (MLS) that means he’s had the chance to officiate Messi’s club Inter Miami. He was the referee in the final of the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 that landed Messi his first trophy with Miami.

Elfath’s appointment for the match is an interesting coincidence but it has, nevertheless, had English football fans debating on social media. The bitter rivalry between the nations that even transcends the football pitch is arguably part of the reason for the extra scrutiny.

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Argentina and England have fought intense football battles since the 1966 World Cup. Their quarterfinal showdown in the 1986 World Cup is legendary, thanks to Diego Maradona, who scored two memorable goals. Maradona scored the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal and the ‘Goal of the Century’ in the same fixture.

In 1982, the nations also fought a real battle for the Falkland Islands, a self-governing British Overseas Territory located in the South Atlantic Ocean. Argentina has always claimed that the Falklands belong to them.

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Now back to Elfath. The referee has officiated three matches in the ongoing World Cup. He was in charge of the group matches between Japan and the Netherlands and Spain and Uruguay, besides the round of 16 tie between Norway and Brazil.

Spain await the winner of the match between Argentina and England in the final to be played in New Jersey on Sunday.