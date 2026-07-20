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Spain's World Cup triumph over Argentina was followed by a clean sweep of the major individual honours, with La Roja stars dominating the awards after their 1-0 extra-time victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Captain Rodri was named the Golden Ball winner as the tournament's best player after orchestrating Spain's title-winning campaign. The Manchester City midfielder was the heartbeat of the European champions, seamlessly linking defence, midfield and attack while dictating the tempo of matches. Rodri also completed a tournament-high 803 passes, underlining his pivotal role in Spain's possession-based style of play.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was awarded the Silver Ball after another stellar World Cup campaign. The 39-year-old finished with eight goals and four assists, leading the defending champions to a second successive World Cup final. France captain Kylian Mbappe claimed the Bronze Ball.

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 match against Egypt at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 7, 2026
Argentina's Lionel Messi. Photo: AFP

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon received the Golden Glove after keeping seven clean sheets in eight matches. Spain conceded just one goal throughout the tournament, highlighting the defensive solidity that underpinned their title-winning run.

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Defender Pau Cubarsi was named the Best Young Player after an outstanding tournament. The teenager played a key role in Spain's formidable backline and capped a breakthrough World Cup campaign with the prestigious honour.

Despite France falling short of a third consecutive World Cup final, Kylian Mbappe finished as the tournament's top scorer and won the Golden Boot with 10 goals in eight matches. Messi claimed the Silver Boot with eight goals, while England midfielder Jude Bellingham received the Bronze Boot after scoring seven times.

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The Fair Play Award went to the Netherlands, despite their Round of 32 exit to Morocco.

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