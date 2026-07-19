Spain was in no mood to surrender possession, but despite dominating the ball, they failed to find a breakthrough as the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina remains goalless at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The Spaniards came closest to scoring in the fifth minute when Lamine Yamal was played through with a perfectly weighted pass following a slick passing move. The teenage forward unleashed a low effort from inside the box, but Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez reacted brilliantly to make the save.

Spain continued to dictate the tempo and carved out a couple of promising attacks, but Argentina's defence held firm to keep the score level.

Argentina, meanwhile, have struggled to see much of the ball but has looked to hit on the counterattack whenever opportunities have arisen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defending champions have also committed a few fouls in an attempt to disrupt Spain's rhythm. Alexis Mac Allister escaped a booking after catching Dani Olmo on the leg while trying to halt a Spanish attack.

Following the first hydration break, Spain continued to dominate proceedings, with much of their attacking threat coming down the right flank.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Cucurella repeatedly surged forward from left-back, combining effectively with Lamine Yamal to stretch Argentina's defence. Their overlapping runs created promising openings, but Argentina's defenders reacted quickly to block crosses and shots before they could seriously test Emiliano Martinez.

Whenever Spain advanced, Argentina dropped into a compact 4-4-2 defensive shape, closing passing lanes and denying space in and around the penalty area. The defending champions remained disciplined, forcing Spain to play around them rather than through them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain's midfield was orchestrated by Rodri, who dictated the tempo with his passing and seamlessly linked defence and attack. The European champions eventually carved out another opportunity when Mikel Oyarzabal found space outside the box and fired a low effort, but Martinez was equal to the task once again.

Argentina, meanwhile, struggled to establish sustained possession. Julian Alvarez was often forced to drop deep into midfield to help his side build attacks, while Spain continued to monopolise the ball and pin the South Americans inside their own half. They only managed to get the ball to the Spanish third two or three times.

Despite Spain's territorial dominance, Argentina's organised defensive display ensured the deadlock remained intact heading into the latter stages of the first half.

Even after the restart, the pattern of the game remained unchanged, with Spain continuing to dominate possession and dictate the tempo.

Yamal was once again at the heart of Spain's attacks, repeatedly delivering dangerous crosses and driving runs from the right flank that kept the Argentine defence under constant pressure.

One of Yamal's deliveries found Olmo, whose effort went straight at Emiliano Martinez. Another cross was met by substitute Ferran Torres, but the outcome remained the same as Argentina's goalkeeper came to his side's rescue.

Spain came close again in the 64th minute when Olmo unleashed a shot from around 20 yards. Martinez managed to make the save but spilled the ball, which eventually went out for a Spanish corner.

Messi and his teammates, meanwhile, struggled to impose themselves on the contest, and Lionel Scaloni's substitutions did little to alter the momentum of the game. The lengthy 27-minute half-time interval also appeared to affect the tempo, with both sides taking time to rediscover their rhythm.

With the final 25 minutes approaching, the match remains finely poised. Argentina have made their final two substitutions, bringing on Giuliano Simeone and Facundo Medina in place of Rodrigo De Paul and Cristian Romero in an attempt to change the course of the final.

Earlier, the closing ceremony before the kickoff caught the fans with joy, with Brooklyn United, Fogo Azul and the NYC Bucket Drummers delivering a vibrant spectacle of music, colour and movement on a gold-covered pitch.

Attack vs Defence

The final pits the tournament's most prolific attack against its stingiest defence. Argentina have scored a tournament-high 19 goals in seven matches, while Spain have conceded just once and kept six clean sheets on their road to the final.

This will be only the second World Cup meeting between the two nations. Their only previous encounter came in the 1966 World Cup, when Argentina defeated Spain 2-1.

Messi has once again been at the heart of Argentina's campaign, scoring eight goals and providing four assists to guide Lionel Scaloni's side to a second successive World Cup final.

Spain's success has been built on defensive solidity and midfield control, with Rodri orchestrating play from the centre of the park, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has provided the attacking spark.

The stage is now set for a blockbuster showdown between Argentina's attacking flair and Spain's disciplined defensive structure, with the World Cup trophy at stake.

Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Fabián Ruiz, Álex Baena, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo De Paul, Nico González, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, Julián Álvarez, Lionel Messi.