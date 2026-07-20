Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-63 result today 20/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BJ 709778 | Check complete list
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The Bhagyathara BT-63 Kerala State Lottery results have been announced, with a first prize of ₹1 crore (after tax deductions).
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Winning ticket holders must verify their numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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To claim prizes, especially the first and second, winners need to surrender their tickets and provide valid identification such as an Aadhaar or PAN card.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-63 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – BJ 709778
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BD 126269
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BH 759448
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0921, 1862, 2205, 3196, 3699, 5061, 5755, 5770, 6112, 6940, 6950, 7229, 7378, 7563, 8005, 8315, 8559, 9244, 9365
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1615, 2248, 2387, 4180, 4211, 8256
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0033, 0830, 0911, 1230, 2110, 3285, 3431, 3591, 3628, 3822, 3973, 4343, 5238, 5589, 6138, 6567, 6838, 7386, 7687, 8287, 8398, 9037, 9297, 9486, 9825
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0098, 0189, 0370, 0385, 0418, 0519, 0655, 0684, 0952, 1040, 1251, 1294, 1509, 1798, 1991, 2139, 2393, 2505, 2622, 3169, 3249, 3376, 3597, 3705, 3856, 3893, 3981, 4076, 4123, 4142, 4205, 4223, 4227, 4513, 4555, 4652, 5068, 5295, 5315, 5328, 5536, 5796, 5997, 6093, 6275, 6333, 6336, 6383, 6440, 6497, 6542, 6603, 6640, 6995, 7147, 7159, 7279, 7458, 7677, 7750, 7786, 7807, 8119, 8231, 8294, 8402, 8641, 8662, 8684, 8705, 8824, 9056, 9652, 9784, 9828, 9979
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-64 result 19.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.