Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-64 result today 19/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MO 263925 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-64 draw, with the first prize set at ₹1 crore before tax deductions.
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Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and must submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw.
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First and second prize winners must surrender their tickets in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or through designated banks, providing valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-64 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MO 263925
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MZ 650468
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MY 228395
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0005, 0230, 0725, 0995, 1512, 3281, 3831, 3994, 4067, 5036, 5312, 5375, 5942, 6279, 6868, 8296, 9122, 9127, 9284
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
2953, 3012, 3789, 6124, 6221, 9245
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0549, 1407, 1886, 2019, 2104, 2417, 3009, 3884, 4201, 4808, 4958, 5796, 5797, 5933, 6485, 6516, 6638, 6827, 6996, 7135, 7293, 7434, 7755, 7837, 8987
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0094, 0114, 0651, 0693, 1108, 1665, 1693, 1782, 1797, 2008, 2415, 2456, 2869, 2921, 2995, 3166, 3168, 3172, 3364, 3465, 3545, 3794, 3833, 3857, 3974, 3996, 4212, 4629, 4881, 4932, 5188, 5231, 5368, 5383, 5505, 5561, 5592, 5628, 5649, 5677, 5857, 5920, 6056, 6333, 6599, 6693, 6804, 6971, 7099, 7272, 7441, 7444, 7449, 7507, 7730, 7752, 7884, 7904, 7974, 7991, 8111, 8162, 8323, 8349, 8367, 8395, 8404, 8431, 8596, 8750, 8960, 9057, 9319, 9503, 9779, 9881
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.
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