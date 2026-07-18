Kerala lottery Monsoon Bumper BR-110 result today 18/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MC 576896 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR-110 lottery draw, with a top prize of ₹10 crore (before a 30% tax deduction).
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Winners are required to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and must submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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Claims for larger prizes (first and second) necessitate surrendering tickets in person or by insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or via nationalised/scheduled banks, accompanied by valid identification such as an Aadhaar or PAN card.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR-110 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 2 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹10 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹10 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh and a fourth prize of ₹ 3 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹10 cr – MC 576896
(Consolation prize ₹ 1 lakh each for four remaining series)
Second prize: ₹10 lakh – MA 530984, MB 884378, MC 351820, MD 557299, ME 685578
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MA 816079, MB 725332, MC 504425, MD 323192, ME 739809
Fourth prize: ₹3 lakh - MA 838733, MB 509385, MC 254807, MD 536900, ME 535035
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Fifth prize: ₹5,000 (30)
0701, 0747, 0774, 0966, 0999, 1478, 2196, 3068, 3175, 3632, 3914, 4380, 4695, 4936, 5123, 5226, 5522, 6507, 6730, 6743, 7043, 7939, 8497, 8657, 8802, 9113, 9162, 9211, 9212, 9760
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (90)
0101, 0228, 0237, 0330, 0673, 0749, 0756, 0844, 0998, 1240, 1264, 1631, 1661, 1867, 1901, 2302, 2667, 2842, 3103, 3109, 3262, 3304, 3398, 3400, 3606, 3685, 3719, 3941, 4043, 4097, 4207, 4403, 4414, 4432, 4517, 4525, 4563, 4732, 4745, 4762, 4959, 5157, 5242, 5370, 5395, 5554, 5726, 5928, 5969, 6102, 6161, 6164, 6244, 6424, 6489, 6530, 6623, 6662, 6699, 6747, 6860, 6918, 7171, 7179, 7297, 7325, 7617, 7669, 7834, 7956, 8237, 8251, 8307, 8388, 8473, 8531, 8592, 8605, 8764, 8782, 9042, 9062, 9101, 9164, 9220, 9359, 9499, 9704, 9705, 9861
Seventh prize: ₹500 (252)
0019, 0034, 0045, 0053, 0111, 0126, 0218, 0315, 0338, 0339, 0349, 0510, 0515, 0573, 0582, 0709, 0727, 0730, 0752, 0775, 0821, 0837, 0950, 0957, 0972, 0975, 0995, 1008, 1054, 1059, 1096, 1113, 1183, 1186, 1188, 1221, 1226, 1230, 1239, 1284, 1343, 1357, 1377, 1406, 1431, 1437, 1550, 1674, 1675, 1680, 1700, 1737, 1747, 1911, 1912, 1915, 1930, 1933, 2022, 2078, 2130, 2139, 2150, 2156, 2241, 2267, 2274, 2277, 2279, 2294, 2299, 2335, 2338, 2398, 2400, 2420, 2425, 2433, 2467, 2494, 2496, 2538, 2561, 2590, 2602, 2690, 2749, 2773, 2836, 2945, 2998, 3039, 3176, 3212, 3391, 3539, 3546, 3575, 3609, 3625, 3641, 3699, 3710, 3747, 3791, 3807, 3837, 3859, 3911, 3964, 3996, 4005, 4038, 4058, 4092, 4134, 4168, 4173, 4190, 4288, 4298, 4405, 4433, 4452, 4518, 4573, 4594, 4605, 4607, 4685, 4713, 4725, 4746, 4804, 4818, 4855, 4860, 4899, 4932, 4933, 5017, 5052, 5192, 5218, 5293, 5320, 5398, 5446, 5512, 5550, 5637, 5698, 5735, 5756, 5805, 5807, 5857, 5865, 5867, 5899, 5936, 5992, 6006, 6041, 6050, 6196, 6253, 6356, 6358, 6382, 6414, 6436, 6462, 6476, 6513, 6588, 6595, 6646, 6657, 6670, 6676, 6788, 6793, 6810, 6811, 6862, 6928, 6940, 6951, 7004, 7110, 7212, 7241, 7357, 7387, 7391, 7394, 7399, 7420, 7431, 7475, 7491, 7825, 7878, 7890, 7942, 8043, 8052, 8080, 8152, 8169, 8209, 8235, 8316, 8390, 8397, 8520, 8591, 8600, 8666, 8693, 8731, 8762, 8811, 8823, 8849, 8875, 8878, 8942, 8989, 9058, 9075, 9102, 9143, 9202, 9280, 9327, 9356, 9375, 9377, 9387, 9409, 9639, 9717, 9723, 9733, 9753, 9779, 9790, 9920, 9924, 9966
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Eighth prize: ₹250 (306)
0015, 0110, 0141, 0176, 0188, 0197, 0209, 0255, 0259, 0269, 0321, 0348, 0366, 0370, 0480, 0519, 0579, 0607, 0806, 0850, 0853, 0890, 0899, 0908, 0944, 0968, 1035, 1043, 1066, 1080, 1112, 1114, 1129, 1195, 1212, 1222, 1242, 1248, 1275, 1288, 1297, 1381, 1502, 1516, 1537, 1572, 1573, 1595, 1714, 1719, 1761, 1766, 1767, 1789, 1808, 1914, 1928, 1932, 1982, 1990, 1992, 2051, 2054, 2142, 2146, 2182, 2194, 2221, 2228, 2252, 2355, 2409, 2462, 2465, 2549, 2559, 2563, 2650, 2668, 2696, 2701, 2740, 2744, 2791, 2820, 2822, 2919, 2929, 2932, 2951, 2956, 3006, 3026, 3045, 3054, 3059, 3089, 3113, 3219, 3267, 3300, 3310, 3353, 3355, 3392, 3407, 3433, 3489, 3602, 3621, 3637, 3671, 3681, 3692, 3698, 3795, 3806, 3871, 3931, 4017, 4025, 4066, 4068, 4099, 4114, 4165, 4174, 4191, 4197, 4231, 4408, 4469, 4500, 4508, 4520, 4546, 4557, 4559, 4647, 4662, 4664, 4710, 4717, 4740, 4778, 4817, 4825, 4875, 4905, 4938, 4947, 4980, 4984, 5051, 5057, 5058, 5092, 5104, 5165, 5194, 5315, 5317, 5325, 5390, 5394, 5433, 5449, 5475, 5549, 5557, 5586, 5629, 5633, 5685, 5763, 5764, 5816, 5882, 5891, 5906, 5994, 6048, 6073, 6115, 6121, 6207, 6210, 6223, 6251, 6270, 6297, 6335, 6353, 6427, 6442, 6485, 6514, 6535, 6547, 6584, 6622, 6656, 6865, 6926, 7019, 7092, 7129, 7197, 7199, 7200, 7218, 7237, 7243, 7271, 7295, 7299, 7329, 7335, 7368, 7398, 7419, 7430, 7524, 7561, 7597, 7600, 7644, 7657, 7661, 7667, 7804, 7814, 7840, 7927, 7955, 7959, 7980, 7989, 8006, 8063, 8128, 8130, 8158, 8180, 8182, 8193, 8204, 8232, 8289, 8317, 8330, 8340, 8341, 8379, 8380, 8448, 8474, 8494, 8500, 8572, 8601, 8740, 8755, 8876, 8905, 8930, 8954, 8965, 8991, 8993, 8995, 9041, 9046, 9100, 9105, 9120, 9121, 9139, 9178, 9197, 9254, 9273, 9283, 9294, 9307, 9344, 9380, 9439, 9445, 9484, 9487, 9493, 9549, 9585, 9603, 9613, 9619, 9657, 9667, 9692, 9750, 9775, 9846, 9897, 9910, 9967
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.