The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Monsoon Bumper BR-110 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 2 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹10 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹10 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh and a fourth prize of ₹ 3 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹10 cr – MC 576896

(Consolation prize ₹ 1 lakh each for four remaining series)

Second prize: ₹10 lakh – MA 530984, MB 884378, MC 351820, MD 557299, ME 685578

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MA 816079, MB 725332, MC 504425, MD 323192, ME 739809

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Fourth prize: ₹3 lakh - MA 838733, MB 509385, MC 254807, MD 536900, ME 535035

Fifth prize: ₹5,000 (30)

0701, 0747, 0774, 0966, 0999, 1478, 2196, 3068, 3175, 3632, 3914, 4380, 4695, 4936, 5123, 5226, 5522, 6507, 6730, 6743, 7043, 7939, 8497, 8657, 8802, 9113, 9162, 9211, 9212, 9760

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (90)

0101, 0228, 0237, 0330, 0673, 0749, 0756, 0844, 0998, 1240, 1264, 1631, 1661, 1867, 1901, 2302, 2667, 2842, 3103, 3109, 3262, 3304, 3398, 3400, 3606, 3685, 3719, 3941, 4043, 4097, 4207, 4403, 4414, 4432, 4517, 4525, 4563, 4732, 4745, 4762, 4959, 5157, 5242, 5370, 5395, 5554, 5726, 5928, 5969, 6102, 6161, 6164, 6244, 6424, 6489, 6530, 6623, 6662, 6699, 6747, 6860, 6918, 7171, 7179, 7297, 7325, 7617, 7669, 7834, 7956, 8237, 8251, 8307, 8388, 8473, 8531, 8592, 8605, 8764, 8782, 9042, 9062, 9101, 9164, 9220, 9359, 9499, 9704, 9705, 9861

Seventh prize: ₹500 (252)

0019, 0034, 0045, 0053, 0111, 0126, 0218, 0315, 0338, 0339, 0349, 0510, 0515, 0573, 0582, 0709, 0727, 0730, 0752, 0775, 0821, 0837, 0950, 0957, 0972, 0975, 0995, 1008, 1054, 1059, 1096, 1113, 1183, 1186, 1188, 1221, 1226, 1230, 1239, 1284, 1343, 1357, 1377, 1406, 1431, 1437, 1550, 1674, 1675, 1680, 1700, 1737, 1747, 1911, 1912, 1915, 1930, 1933, 2022, 2078, 2130, 2139, 2150, 2156, 2241, 2267, 2274, 2277, 2279, 2294, 2299, 2335, 2338, 2398, 2400, 2420, 2425, 2433, 2467, 2494, 2496, 2538, 2561, 2590, 2602, 2690, 2749, 2773, 2836, 2945, 2998, 3039, 3176, 3212, 3391, 3539, 3546, 3575, 3609, 3625, 3641, 3699, 3710, 3747, 3791, 3807, 3837, 3859, 3911, 3964, 3996, 4005, 4038, 4058, 4092, 4134, 4168, 4173, 4190, 4288, 4298, 4405, 4433, 4452, 4518, 4573, 4594, 4605, 4607, 4685, 4713, 4725, 4746, 4804, 4818, 4855, 4860, 4899, 4932, 4933, 5017, 5052, 5192, 5218, 5293, 5320, 5398, 5446, 5512, 5550, 5637, 5698, 5735, 5756, 5805, 5807, 5857, 5865, 5867, 5899, 5936, 5992, 6006, 6041, 6050, 6196, 6253, 6356, 6358, 6382, 6414, 6436, 6462, 6476, 6513, 6588, 6595, 6646, 6657, 6670, 6676, 6788, 6793, 6810, 6811, 6862, 6928, 6940, 6951, 7004, 7110, 7212, 7241, 7357, 7387, 7391, 7394, 7399, 7420, 7431, 7475, 7491, 7825, 7878, 7890, 7942, 8043, 8052, 8080, 8152, 8169, 8209, 8235, 8316, 8390, 8397, 8520, 8591, 8600, 8666, 8693, 8731, 8762, 8811, 8823, 8849, 8875, 8878, 8942, 8989, 9058, 9075, 9102, 9143, 9202, 9280, 9327, 9356, 9375, 9377, 9387, 9409, 9639, 9717, 9723, 9733, 9753, 9779, 9790, 9920, 9924, 9966

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Eighth prize: ₹250 (306)

0015, 0110, 0141, 0176, 0188, 0197, 0209, 0255, 0259, 0269, 0321, 0348, 0366, 0370, 0480, 0519, 0579, 0607, 0806, 0850, 0853, 0890, 0899, 0908, 0944, 0968, 1035, 1043, 1066, 1080, 1112, 1114, 1129, 1195, 1212, 1222, 1242, 1248, 1275, 1288, 1297, 1381, 1502, 1516, 1537, 1572, 1573, 1595, 1714, 1719, 1761, 1766, 1767, 1789, 1808, 1914, 1928, 1932, 1982, 1990, 1992, 2051, 2054, 2142, 2146, 2182, 2194, 2221, 2228, 2252, 2355, 2409, 2462, 2465, 2549, 2559, 2563, 2650, 2668, 2696, 2701, 2740, 2744, 2791, 2820, 2822, 2919, 2929, 2932, 2951, 2956, 3006, 3026, 3045, 3054, 3059, 3089, 3113, 3219, 3267, 3300, 3310, 3353, 3355, 3392, 3407, 3433, 3489, 3602, 3621, 3637, 3671, 3681, 3692, 3698, 3795, 3806, 3871, 3931, 4017, 4025, 4066, 4068, 4099, 4114, 4165, 4174, 4191, 4197, 4231, 4408, 4469, 4500, 4508, 4520, 4546, 4557, 4559, 4647, 4662, 4664, 4710, 4717, 4740, 4778, 4817, 4825, 4875, 4905, 4938, 4947, 4980, 4984, 5051, 5057, 5058, 5092, 5104, 5165, 5194, 5315, 5317, 5325, 5390, 5394, 5433, 5449, 5475, 5549, 5557, 5586, 5629, 5633, 5685, 5763, 5764, 5816, 5882, 5891, 5906, 5994, 6048, 6073, 6115, 6121, 6207, 6210, 6223, 6251, 6270, 6297, 6335, 6353, 6427, 6442, 6485, 6514, 6535, 6547, 6584, 6622, 6656, 6865, 6926, 7019, 7092, 7129, 7197, 7199, 7200, 7218, 7237, 7243, 7271, 7295, 7299, 7329, 7335, 7368, 7398, 7419, 7430, 7524, 7561, 7597, 7600, 7644, 7657, 7661, 7667, 7804, 7814, 7840, 7927, 7955, 7959, 7980, 7989, 8006, 8063, 8128, 8130, 8158, 8180, 8182, 8193, 8204, 8232, 8289, 8317, 8330, 8340, 8341, 8379, 8380, 8448, 8474, 8494, 8500, 8572, 8601, 8740, 8755, 8876, 8905, 8930, 8954, 8965, 8991, 8993, 8995, 9041, 9046, 9100, 9105, 9120, 9121, 9139, 9178, 9197, 9254, 9273, 9283, 9294, 9307, 9344, 9380, 9439, 9445, 9484, 9487, 9493, 9549, 9585, 9603, 9613, 9619, 9657, 9667, 9692, 9750, 9775, 9846, 9897, 9910, 9967

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-61 result 17.07.2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.