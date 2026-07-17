Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-61 result today 17/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RC 532370 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-61 lottery draw, with a top prize of ₹1 crore before tax.
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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To claim prizes, particularly the first and second, winners need to surrender their tickets in person or by post, or through specified banks, along with valid identification.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-61 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RC 532370
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RK 329439
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RC 303050
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0317, 0701, 0858, 0978, 1498, 2200, 2266, 2348, 2765, 3556, 3760, 3861, 4017, 4464, 5419, 5942, 7321, 8269, 8897
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0280, 2839, 3032, 4155, 4563, 5638
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0881, 1207, 1575, 2147, 2394, 2403, 2477, 2813, 2814, 3820, 4015, 4256, 4395, 5572, 5993, 6361, 6718, 7219, 7894, 7984, 8207, 8347, 9417, 9629, 9698
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0235, 0373, 0571, 0704, 0786, 1024, 1054, 1061, 1199, 1396, 1402, 1564, 1587, 1602, 1696, 1830, 1840, 2140, 2248, 2256, 2304, 2556, 2675, 2793, 2985, 3061, 3277, 3291, 3327, 3335, 3469, 3577, 3797, 3899, 3947, 4190, 4386, 4396, 4463, 4689, 4828, 4902, 4996, 5037, 5165, 5669, 5762, 5828, 6123, 6253, 6373, 6509, 6712, 6790, 6863, 7161, 7262, 7273, 7288, 7307, 7454, 7548, 7621, 7823, 8000, 8098, 8709, 8722, 8865, 8903, 9017, 9435, 9469, 9507, 9638, 9908
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya Plus KN-632 result 16.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.