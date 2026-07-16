Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-632 result today 16/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PX 228687 | Check complete list
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'The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya Plus KN-632 lottery draw.',
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'The first prize is ₹1 crore, with a 30% tax deduction, and prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.',
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'Winners must verify their ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit claims with valid identification like an Aadhaar or PAN card.'
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-632 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr - PX 228687
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PW 948525
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PZ 190739
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0496, 0648, 1755, 2131, 2380, 2741, 4405, 5344, 5922, 6466, 6882, 7276, 7305, 8004, 8061, 8307, 9242, 9374, 9586
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1829, 2667, 5165, 6032, 6838, 7245
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0438, 1844, 3347, 3471, 3519, 3742, 4189, 4336, 4582, 4762, 4953, 5048, 5222, 5977, 6075, 6359, 6405, 6595, 7162, 7816, 8019, 8773, 9490, 9738, 9861
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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.