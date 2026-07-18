Kottayam: The police have begun a probe after seven employees of a travel agency allegedly swindled a Malayali couple based in Canada of ₹2.4 crore. The couple owns the travel agency at Thirunakkara, Kottayam. The accused have been identified as Sajeev Soman, Bibin Kurian, Deepa Renjith, Johnson, July Joseph, Ancy Joseph and Alphonsa Sebastin, all natives of Kottayam.

According to the FIR, the agency's owner, Vinnie Joy and her husband, Jacob Joy, a native of Vijayapuram village in Kottayam, were allegedly defrauded of ₹2.4 crore between 2014 and April 2026. The FIR registered at the Kottayam West Police Station includes sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating that dishonestly induces a person to deliver property or alter a valuable security) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation has been handed over to the District Crime Branch, police told Onmanorama.

According to Jacob Joy, the couple moved to Canada after the death of his father, T T Joy, for the expansion of their business. During their absence, they entrusted the management of the travel agency to several senior employees, including the accused."The employees had been with the company since its inception by my father, T T Joy, around 25 years ago," Jacob said. Jacob added that the establishment was reorganised into two divisions in 2019. However, due to a decline in student admissions, operations were discontinued during 2021-22, after which the business was rebranded and resumed operations as 'Inter Continental Travel House'.

The couple returned to India and resumed direct supervision of the business, following which they allegedly found discrepancies in the accounts. "We noticed a decline in business activity and found that customer calls were being redirected to employees' personal numbers instead of the office number. Our suspicions grew when the employees started resigning one by one. Upon further inquiry, we came across questionable content in the office systems used by the accused, indicating financial irregularities. After we questioned the employees further, they stopped reporting to the office from the third week of April this year," Jacob said.

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Jacob further said the accused employees had started a parallel business while still working at their travel agency and receiving salaries. He alleged that they used forged emails and tickets issued by vendors by inserting the new company's logo and details into the documents, creating an impression among customers that the parallel business was part of the couple's organisation. He also alleged that they stole customer data and official records, diverted business and misappropriated funds.