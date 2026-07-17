Wayanad: The Congress party on Friday commenced construction of its long-promised housing project at Kunnambetta near Meppadi for survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide, nearly a year after announcing the rehabilitation initiative.

The project aims to provide permanent homes for 100 families who are likely to be excluded from the Kerala government's rehabilitation township scheme. Congress leaders said the start of construction marked the fulfilment of a commitment made to the landslide-affected families.

Following the July 30, 2024, landslide, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi had announced that the Congress would build 100 houses for families who did not qualify for the government's rehabilitation project. Although the announcement was widely welcomed, the project was delayed due to difficulties in identifying and acquiring land.

The delay drew criticism from political opponents and triggered discontent within the party. It was also widely seen as a factor behind the exit of former Wayanad DCC president N D Appachan, who had faced criticism over the delay.

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The housing project also emerged as a major political issue during the recent Assembly elections. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) accused the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) of misusing public contributions collected for the rehabilitation project. The Congress denied the allegations, maintaining that the delay was caused solely by procedural hurdles in acquiring land. The party eventually completed the land purchase shortly before the elections.

On February 26 this year, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders laid the foundation stone for the project and assured the affected families that the township would be completed within six months. More than three-and-a-half months of that period have since elapsed, with construction work commencing only now.

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Addressing reporters at the project site on Friday, Wayanad DCC president T J Isaac described the commencement of construction as "a proud moment" for the Congress.

He said the first phase of the project would comprise 18 houses, while the remaining units would be taken up in the second phase. Each house will have a built-up area of around 1,500 square feet, with three bedrooms, at an estimated cost of ₹30 lakh.

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Isaac said the township would have modern infrastructure, including a centralised drinking water supply system, scientific waste management facilities and other basic civic amenities.

He added that construction had been entrusted to a reputed infrastructure company to ensure completion within the promised timeframe.

Congress leaders said applications had already been submitted for statutory approvals for the second phase of construction on an adjoining 2.7-acre plot owned by the Wayanad DCC. They attributed the delay in commencing the project to technical issues in obtaining permissions from the local panchayat and said there were no financial or organisational hurdles remaining.

With construction now underway, the Congress expressed confidence that the long-delayed project would progress quickly and provide permanent housing to the beneficiaries.