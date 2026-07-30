The wait is finally over. It is now official—the Brazilian senior men's national football team is coming to India.

The Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have confirmed that Brazil will take on India in an international friendly on October 3, 2026, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The match will mark the first time the five-time FIFA World Cup champions will play on Indian soil, giving Indian football fans a rare opportunity to watch the iconic yellow shirts in action.

It will also be a historic occasion for the Blue Tigers. Brazil, currently ranked fifth in the FIFA World Rankings, will become the highest-ranked opposition India have faced since the rankings were introduced in 1992. India are currently ranked 138th.

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Brazil will arrive in India after concluding their international friendlies against Australia during the October FIFA window.

"After the friendlies in Australia, our next destination will be India, where we will write an unprecedented chapter in our history," the Brazil Football Confederation said in a post on X.

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The CBF also acknowledged the passionate support the Selecao enjoy in India. "It will be a special encounter with a country that hosts the largest international fanbase of the Brazilian National Team and that, for generations, has followed the history of Brazilian football with immense affection and passion," it said.

Welcoming the announcement, AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said the match would be a landmark moment for Indian football. "To welcome a team of Brazil's stature to our country is an extraordinary moment and one that will undoubtedly become a landmark chapter in the history of Indian football," he said.