Mumbai-born Malayali footballer Yohaan Benjamin has signed a two-year contract with Portuguese fourth-division club Guarda FC.

The 19-year-old winger will join the club after completing visa formalities. Guarda FC announced the signing on social media and said Yohaan would join the team once the necessary procedures are completed.

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"We are very happy and honoured to have your talent and we wish you all the best in this new step," the club said.

Yohaan made history last year when he joined Slovenian club NK Bravo and became part of their U-19 squad. He subsequently became the first Indian footballer to feature in a UEFA Youth League match when he started against European giants FC Porto.

His journey to European football began in India, with his early development taking place at a Barcelona-run academy in Bengaluru. He then had a brief stint in Punjab before moving to Meghalaya, where he joined Shillong Lajong FC in 2022.

Lajong proved to be a major turning point in his career. Yohaan represented the club's reserve side and helped them win the Shillong Premier League while also finishing runners-up in the Meghalaya State League.

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He also scored nine goals in 13 matches in the 2023-24 AIFF Youth League, earning a call-up to the India U-19 setup.

Yohaan represented India at the 2025 SAFF U-19 Championship before making the move to NK Bravo.

His connection to Kerala comes through his father, Gautam, a Malayali who was born and brought up in Bengaluru. His mother is Anuli Katakam, while Yohaan himself was born in Mumbai.

Although he does not speak Malayalam, Yohaan has spent considerable time in Kerala, particularly in Kochi and Kozhikode, during his holidays.