Kolkata: India men’s football team will face Brazil in an international friendly game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium here on Saturday. Proving to be a historic night for the football heritage shared by the nations, the fixture promises to be a test for the hosts while only becoming a routine match-up which guarantees a win for the visitors.

Coming off an exceptional display against Panama, Khalid Jameel’s side will be confident in giving a fight to the five-time world champions, being the least. Causing an upset to Brazil seems only a vague possibility, which still cannot be ruled out, considering the previous display.

“According to me, you must do simple things. Not to do extra. We already told the players we are playing with a good team. Any mistake will cost us very badly. So, we have to give our best and be cautious,” shared the Indian coach on his team’s preparation for the fixture.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil meanwhile is not in the best position, considering the calibre of the squad. The Latin giants had a disappointing World Cup campaign to begin with, while drawing against Australia before getting back to winning ways against the same opponents right before the contest brings optimism. Regardless of the recent results, the match-up will still have a ‘David against Goliath’ narrative, considering the massive gap in quality between the two sides.

The Italian gaffer in no way takes things lightly about the game. “We have respect for the quality of the Indian team. They played a good draw against Panama. We have full respect for our opponents,” Ancelotti said.

The fans seem to be the clear winners, considering India constitutes one of the world’s largest fan bases for the team outside of Brazil, getting to witness one of the best teams in the world visit home, while their own countrymen will play their hearts out on the pitch, looking to make a statement. Indian players will also benefit from the exposure, playing against a team which is oozing with Latin American flair.

A stellar lineup

While individual Brazilian stars have often streaked across the Indian horizon like comets, this is the first time an entire constellation of talent has landed all at once. The roster boasts prominent names in European football like Vinicius, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos and Bruno Guimaraes, all of whom are set to play against India. The squad includes nine players from Brazil's World Cup roster. Among them, only Raphinha is sidelined due to injury. Carlo Ancelotti, who has taken on the task of nurturing Brazil's next generation of footballing talent, has presented a squad in India that perfectly embodies this vision, with the inclusion of young talents like Breno Bidon and Vitor Reis.

Malayali flair on display

Four players from Kerala have been named in the Indian squad set to take on Brazil. The Malayali contingent within the 26-member squad comprises Mohammed Sanan and Ashique Kuruniyan, both from Malappuram; Sahal Abdul Samad from Kannur; and Bijoy Varghese, a native of Thiruvananthapuram.

(With PTI inputs).