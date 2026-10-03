India retain gold in men’s hockey, thrash Malaysia in 5-1 victory
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India successfully defended their Asian Games men's hockey title, achieving back-to-back gold medals.
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India defeated Malaysia convincingly in the final with a score of 5-1.
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Harmanpreet Singh was a key player for India, scoring two goals in the match.
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Gifu: India secured the gold medal to go back-to-back in Asian Games men’s hockey event here on Saturday. The defending champions defeated Malaysia in a dominating display, netting five goals to one to achieve the feat.
India started strong, with Harmanpreet Singh (11’) opening the scoring off a penalty corner in the first quarter. Malaysia responded quickly with an equalizer only 3 minutes after through Shello Silverius.
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Jugraj Singh scored in the 23rd minute for India to restore the lead before halftime. India’s Hardik Singh extended the lead from a penalty awarded on the 42nd minute. The champions struck twice in the final quarter to seal the game, with Shilanand Lakra (54’) making the score-sheet while Harmanpreet found his second of the game.