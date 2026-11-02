Former Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag opined that relegation was a real possibility for the club due to the strength of the Premier League. The statement came after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, which left them one spot above drop zone. United are currently 17th with seven points from nine games, above Crystal Palace in the final relegation spot on goal difference. The Red Devils are winless in their last nine matches, marking their longest run without a victory since 1984, according to data firm Opta.

Michael Carrick’s side is far from winning ways as they previously suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth and a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League in the lead-up to the match.

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Asked about the possibility of United being relegated for the first time in over half a century, the Dutchman told ESPN: "In the Premier League it's certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong. They're all strong squads, all good managers. And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle - yes, then it can become very, very difficult," he said.

Ten Hag arrived at United in 2022, leading them to an FA Cup and League Cup success before being sacked in 2024.

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"Before we arrived, six years without winning a trophy," said the manager, who was named FC Twente's technical director ahead of the 2026-27 season. "Look where they are now."

United will next host AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, before facing Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

(With Reuters input).