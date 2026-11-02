Saarbrucken: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen clinched the women's and men's singles titles in the finals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Sunday. Both shuttlers won the final in a demanding straight-sets fashion.

Coming off a final defeat in the French Open badminton final, Sindhu defeated Denmark’s Højmark Kjærsfeldt. She displayed excellent control and composure in her game to register a commanding (21-12, 21-14) win in the 39-minute women's singles final. It was her second title of the season.

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"It was important for me to give my 100 per cent irrespective of who the opponent was. We've played a lot of times, and for me it was important that I focus on every point. It's just not about the whole game, but every point mattered to me," Sindhu said.

Lakshya emerged victorious against Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10 in the men's singles final to complete a memorable double for India. Lakshya, who won the Australian Open and reached the finals at the Hong Kong Open in 2025, came into the contest with a 3-4 head-to-head record against Jonatan Christie, whom he had defeated at the Paris Olympics.

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"It has been quite some time since I won a tournament, so it feels good. Couple of first-round losses play with your confidence but the way I played here from round one, it gave me a lot of confidence," said Lakshya.

Lakshya is currently in the excitement of celebrating Diwali. “I am going home for five days. My family and extended family will be there for Diwali. Also, I am moving into a new place, so there will be a housewarming party as well, so yeah double the celebration," he added.

(With PTI inputs).