Srikanth enters Denmark Open quarterfinals

In last eight
Kidambi Srikanth. Photo: AFP
Copenhagen: Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday came out with yet another commanding performance as he defeated Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in straight games to enter the quarterfinals of the ongoing Denmark Open.

Srikanth, seeded fifth, defeated Ho-Shue 21-15, 21-14 in just 33 minutes to make it to the last eight of the Super 750 tournament.

The former world number one will next lock horns with the winner of the other second-round match between second seed Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei and Ireland's Nhat Nguyen.

Back in action after seven months, Srikanth had beaten England's Toby Penty 21-12, 21-18 in his opening round match on Wednesday.

