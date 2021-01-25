PT Usha's former coach Nambiar gets Padma Shri

P T Usha's former coach O Madhavan Nambiar has been honoured with the Padma Shri award.

The former Air Force officer played a big role in moulding Usha into India's most prolific athlete on the international arena.



The former Services athlete took up coaching and it was G V Raja who was instrumental in bringing Nambiar to the Kerala State Sports Council's coaching staff.

Nambiar spotted Usha during the selection trials to the Kannur Sports Division in 1976.

“I had visited Nambiar sir at his home before the announcement of Padama awards. He has played a big role in my achievements. He should have received the honour at least 35 years ago,” said Usha.

Nambiar with Usha. Photo: Manorama Archives

The 86-year-old Nambiar had won the Dronacharya Award in 1985.

Nambiar later served as the senior coach of St Stephen's International School in Hyderabad, Telangana.