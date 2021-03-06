Swiss Open: Sindhu sets up title clash with Marin

Basel: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu dished out a superlative performance to outclass Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games and enter the women's singles final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament here on Saturday.



Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth seed Blichfeldt 22-20, 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world No. 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January.



This is Sindhu's first final appearance since the World Championships here in 2019.



The second-seeded Indian will take on top seed and Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin in the summit clash on Sunday. It will the first meeting between the two in over two years.

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth, however, couldn't cross the semifinal stage as he went down 13-21, 19-21 to top seed and former world champion Viktor Axelsen.



World No. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also bowed out after losing 10-21, 17-21 to sixth-seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the last-four stage.



The Indian duo had a last four finish in their last event at Toyota Thailand Open in January.



Sindhu thus emerged as the lone Indian survivor in the $140,000 event, the first tournament in the extended Olympic qualification period which ends on June 15.