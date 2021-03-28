Orleans Masters: Krishna-Vishnu go down fighting in final

Paris: The Indian pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud let slip a strong start to go down to England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in the men's doubles finals of the Orleans Masters badminton tournament here on Sunday.



The unheralded Indians, the only ones left in contention from the country on the final day, lost 21-19, 14-21, 19-21 in a 56-minute battle with the fourth seeds.



Krishna and Vishnu had paired for the first time in this event and would be pleased with the results they managed.



Krishna, 21, is India's No. 1 ranked doubles player and used to pair up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in his junior days.



After Satwik and Chirag Shetty were paired together, Krishna started playing with Dhruv Kapila since November, 2016.



The duo continued for two-and-a-half years before parting ways in 2019.



Satwik and Chirag were the first Indian pair to win a Super 100 event at Hyderabad in 2018.



The duo also went on to win Thailand Open 500 and reaching the finals of French Open 750 event.

