Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Former international hockey umpire Anupama dies of COVID-19

Anupama Punchimanda
Anupama Punchimanda. File photo: IANS
IANS
Published: April 18, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Topic | Other Sports

Former international hockey umpire Anupama Punchimanda passed away due to COVID-related complications on Sunday morning in Bengaluru. She was 40.

A former national-level hockey player, Anupama officiated in several prestigious international tournaments, such as the 2005 BDO Junior World Cup (Women) in Santiago, the Hero Hockey World League Round-2 (Women) in 2013 at New Delhi and the 2013 Women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, among others.

Expressing Hockey India's (HI) condolences to the bereaved family, its President Gyanendro Ningombam said: "This (Sunday) morning we woke up to the very sad news about Anupama Punchimanda's demise in Bengaluru.

"She was one of the first few women in India to umpire at very reputed international tournaments. We at Hockey India share the grief of her family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences to Anupama's family members."

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.