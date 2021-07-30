Odisha's Sahu wins Chess Kerala's Covid Vaccine Challenge

Kottayam: Odisha lad Harshit Ranjan Sahu finished first in the Covid Vaccine Challenge Grand Prix Online Chess Tournament hosted by Chess Kerala by securing eight points from nine rounds.

The organisers informed that Rs 3,46,106 was raised from the tournament. The amount has been transferred to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for purchasing Covid vaccines, said Chess Kerala.

The tournament was hosted on the online platform Lichess. According to Chess Kerala, seven qualifying events that started n on May 30 were held in the run-up to the Grand Prix.

At least 100 players had taken part in the Grand Prix. Kannur's Anudeep Anoop finished second with 7.5 points while Kollam-native Abdullah M Nisthar secured third place with 7 points.