Special postal cover on PV Sindhu released

Hyderabad: A special postal cover on star shuttler P V Sindu was released on the occasion of National Sports Day on Sunday.



The Department of Posts has come out with the special cover to motivate the young generation and also to commemorate the success of Indian sportspersons at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.



Sindhu, who bagged a bronze medal at Tokyo Games, is the first Indian woman to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics.



The 26-year-old, who won a silver medal in Rio Olympics, is also the first Indian to become the badminton world champion.



She has also been honoured with Arjuna Award, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan.



Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Postal Circle S Rajendra Kumar, released the special postal cover in Hyderabad. He congratulated Sindhu on winning two consecutive medals at Olympics and wished her to secure a gold medal for the nation in future. He further stated that the release of special cover will become a motivation for parents in encouraging their wards for excelling in the field of sports.



Sindhu said that it was really a proud and honoured moment for her and thanked the Postal Department for releasing a special cover on her, especially on National Sports Day. She said she would work hard to win more medals for the nation.



The special postal covers will be available for sale at Khairatabad Head Post Office and also online at https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/buy_Gueststamps.aspx

The cost of the special cover with cancellation is Rs 50 and without cancellation is Rs 45.

