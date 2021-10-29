French Open: Sindhu storms into semifinals

Paris: India's double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu continued her impressive run at the French Open badminton tournament by sailing into the women's singles semifinals with a straight-game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan here on Friday.



Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-14, 21-14 win over the eighth seed in 38 minutes to extend her head-to-head record against the Thai to 14-1.



The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had beaten Busanan at Denmark Open also, last week.



Sindhu, the reigning world champion, defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen, ranked 24th in the world 21-19, 21-9 on late Thursday night to enter the quarters.



The world No. 7 Indian will now cross swords with Japan's world No. 15 Sayaka Takahashi in the last four on Saturday.



However, young Lakshya Sen's fine run ended in the men's singles quarterfinal after he lost 17-21, 15-21 to Korea's Heo Kwanghee in 43 minutes.



The 20-year-old from Almora had notched up a comfortable straight game win over Singapore's Loh Kean Yew to grab a place in the last eight.



The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting to fourth-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-18, 18-21, 17-21 in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

