Looking to add more weapons to my armoury: PV Sindhu

Kochi: Ace shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu is resolved to equip herself with new sets of skills and become a better player overall. The 26-year-old world champion, who was in Kochi the other day to inaugurate a sports goods showroom, shared her thoughts for the new year and career goals in an interview with Malayala Manorama.



Major events

The 2022 season is set to be a big year for athletes as both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are scheduled for next year. In women's badminton singles, all the world's top-10 players are playing really well and anybody can beat anyone on their day. If you want to become a better player, working on your fitness is unavoidable. My priority is maintaining a good level of physical fitness. I'm also training hard to add new shots to my armoury.

P V Sindhu won a silver at the 2018 Asian Games. File photo: AFP

Aiming for gold

At present, almost all the top-ranked Asian shuttlers are playing really well. Winning a medal at the Asian Games in China will be a huge challenge. I am aiming to convert the last edition's silver into gold. However, my immediate goal is to do well at the India Open (which will be held in New Delhi from January 11 to 16).

Emerging players

It is a fact that apart from Saina (Nehwal) and myself, not many women shuttlers could make much of an impact in international tournaments. However, a number of promising youngsters have made a name for themselves with their impressive performances, of late. We have to keep improving ourselves. Tips and guidance from the right mentor can make a huge difference.

P V Sindhu has invariably raised her game in the big events. File photo: AFP

Busy schedule

2022 is going to be a busy year. As there will be back-to-back tournaments, it is important to prepare well and give your best. It is also equally important to decide which event to attend and which one to skip. If I compete in all the tournaments, I will be abroad for the whole year.