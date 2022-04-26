Badminton Asia Championships: Satwik & Chirag have it easy

Manila (Philippines): India's top doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised to the second round of the Badminton Asia Championships with a straight game win here on Tuesday.



The world No. 7 and third-seeded Indian duo hardly broke a sweat to register a 21-13, 21-9 victory against the Thai pair of Apiluk Gaterahong and Natchanon Tulamok in 27 minutes.



Satwik and Chirag will next lock horns with Japan's Akiro Koga and Taichi Saito.



Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also advanced to the second round of the mixed doubles event. The Indian duo got the better of Hong Kong's Law Cheuk Him and Yeung Nga Ting 21-15, 21-17 in half an hour.



However, it was the end of the road for the men's doubles duo of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.



Prasad and Pranjala fought hard but eventually conceded the first round tie to Kang Minhyuk and Kim Wonho of South Korea 10-21, 21-19, 16-21.

