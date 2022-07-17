Singapore Open: Sindhu wins maiden Super 500 title of the year

Singapore: Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu clinched the women's singles title at the Singapore Open 2022 BWF Super 500 tournament after beating China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final, here on Sunday.

World No 7 Sindhu took 58 minutes to defeat world No 11 Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 and win her third title of the year. Two-time Olympic medallist earlier won the Syed Modi International in January and Swiss Open in March, however, were BWF Super 300-level meets.

Sindhu, a former world champion and seeded third in the tournament, started the final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with purpose. After Zhi Yi scored the first two points of the game courtesy lucky deflections off the top of the net, Sindhu came roaring back to take the next 13 points on the trot before pocketing the opening game with ease to take the lead.

With the change of ends for the second game placing Sindhu against the drift, the momentum of the match seemed to turn as Wang Zhi Yi raced to a 6-0 lead before the Indian could get on the scoreboard. Despite Sindhu trying her best, Wang Zhi Yi easily took the second game to force a decider.

The third game saw a thrilling start with both players exchanging intense rallies. Sindhu did manage to take a five-point lead into the break but with the Chinese shuttler playing from the favourable end, there was still work to be done.

Once the game restarted, Zhi Yi promptly cut Sindhu's lead down to just one with the score at 12-11. However, Sindhu fought tooth and nail to keep her nose ahead. The thinnest of margins decided each rally but eventually it was Sindhu who stood tall once the dust settled and won her first Super 500 title of the year.

The 27-year old Sindhu's next assignment will be at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which begins in Birmingham on July 28.

"Thanks to all the fans here who have been very supportive. It's great to be in Singapore and winning the final. I think this is an important title for me personally and can help me take my game to another level," Sindhu said after the win.

"I'll take it easy for a while and turn my focus to the Commonwealth Games," she added.

This was also her second-straight win over her Chinese opponent, having beaten her in the round of 32 of the All England Open earlier this year.

Notably, the last time an Indian won the Singapore Open was in 2017 when B Sai Praneeth clinched the men's singles title. Saina Nehwal won the women's singles title in 2010.