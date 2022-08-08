Malayalam
Sports

CWG India's Schedule: 5 gold medal matches today

PTI
Published: August 08, 2022 01:23 AM IST
GAMES-COMMONWEALTH/
India will take on Australia in the final of men's hockey at 5pm. File photo: Reuters
Topic | Other Sports

Birmingham: Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 11th day on Monday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

 

Badminton
Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu – 1:20pm
Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen – 2:10pm
Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – 3:00pm

Hockey
Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia – 5:00pm

Table Tennis
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan – 3:35pm
Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm

