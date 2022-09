Wedding bells are ringing for Indian athlete P U Chitra. The 27-year-old got engaged to Nenmara native Shyju who is a police officer.

Chitra, who hails from Mundur in Palakkad, is employed with the Indian Railways.

Chitra won a bronze in 1,500m at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. She has also won gold in the same event at the 2017 and 2019 Asian Athletics Championships.