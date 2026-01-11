Kerala women were involved in two national championship finals on the same day. But the success story scripted by the spikers in the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi was not replicated by their hoopster siblings in the 75th Senior National Basketball Championship in Chennai.

Kerala fought hard before losing 66-75 to Indian Railways in the basketball title match, settling for a silver. Interestingly, Kerala had beaten the Railways in the volleyball final just a few hours ago.

For Kerala, Sreekala Rani top-scored with 26 points, while Kavitha Jose made 22. For the champions, Harshitha K B made 23, and Pushpa Senthil Kumar contributed 22 points.

The game was in a balance at the end of the first quarter, with scores level at 24 points. Kerala had a small lead in the second quarter, but ended it trailing 41-44. The Railways side stretched their lead at the end of the penultimate quarter (61-54) and maintained their upper hand throughout.

Meanwhile, Kerala men finished in 7th position after beating Telangana (78-53) in a playoff.

Result (women's final): Indian Railway 75 (Harshitha KB 23, Pushpa Senthil Kumar 22, Priyanka P 11) bt Kerala 66 (Sreekala Rani 26, Kavitha Jose 22)