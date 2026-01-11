It was not the Kerala side fans had grown used to watching through the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship, as they struggled to keep Railways in check in the final. Railways stayed in control throughout and went on to win the match and the championship, 25–19, 25–18, 25-19.

Rohit Kumar and Angamuthu were the standout performers for Railways, while Malayali players George Antony and Emil Tolly Joseph also rose to the occasion. Kerala found it hard to reach their usual standards, undone by Railways’ solid blocks and a series of service errors that repeatedly handed away points.

Railways dominated the opening set, with Angamuthu and Rohit Kumar tearing through the Kerala defence. Rohit's powerful serves and Angamuthu's precise smashes left Kerala with few answers. Railways surged ahead to 13–6 and, despite some stiff resistance from Kerala, managed to control the set.

Kerala tried to fight their way back through strong serves from Sethu, which troubled the Railways' receivers, and some power-packed smashes from John Joseph. But Railways held on to their advantage and did not allow Kerala any late miracles, sealing the first set 25–19.

Kerala came out determined to hit back in the second set and made a strong start, opening up a four-point lead. But Rohit once again led Railways' recovery, with Angamuthu and George Antony also rising to the occasion. With a mix of sharp serves and heavy smashes, Railways reeled Kerala in.

The hallmark of Railways' teamwork was on display when the setter floated a short ball near the net and, out of nowhere, Sanjay Malik smashed it home, catching Kerala completely off guard. Railways then took control, extended their lead and wrapped up the second set 25–18.

Kerala looked for a comeback in the third set, but Railways were clinical in every department. Kerala's spikers found it difficult to get past the Railways block, and their frustration only grew as the points gap widened. Kerala never managed to take the lead, and Rohit and his teammates capitalised on the defensive lapses.

Though Kerala tried to mount a fightback, the pressure told. At 24–19, Rohit fired in a powerful serve which Kerala managed to receive, but they failed to convert it into a point. Their attempt to finish the rally was blocked by Railways, and with that, Kerala's hopes of the title ended.

Railways players then ran around the court in celebration, savouring a memorable triumph- one that came by defeating the strongest team of the tournament.