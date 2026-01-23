Indian challenge in the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament ended Friday with singles aces P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen exiting in the quarterfinals.

Sindhu lost to the top seed and World No 4 Chen Yu Fei of China, 13-21, 17-21. The two-time Olympic medallist bowed out of the Super 500 event in 42 minutes. Sindhu last beat Fei in 2019 and has an inferior head-to-head record against the Chinese (6-8).

Meanwhile, former World Championship bronze medallist Sen also lost in straight games to exit.

Sen lost 18-21, 20-22 to Thailand's rising star Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul. The 21-year-old Thai shuttler had defeated Paris Olympics bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the pre-quarterfinals.

Kerala's M R Arjun and his men's doubles partner Hariharn Amsakarunan lost in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday. Kidambi Srikanth and Anmol Kharb had also bowed out of the contest early.