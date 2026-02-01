Kerala Women crowned 3x3 nationals basketball champions
Kerala Women emerged as the champions of the fifth 3x3 National Basketball Championship at the KD Jhadav Stadium in New Delhi. They defeated Railways 14-12 to win the crown. In the process, they also avenged their defeat in the 5x5 format against Railways earlier this month in Chennai.
Delhi finished third when they defeated Tamil Nadu women 21-20.
In the semifinals, Kerala and Railways beat Delhi and Tamil Nadu, respectively, by an identical score of 21-18 to progress to the final.
In the men's section, Tamil Nadu beat Uttar Pradesh 21-10 to lift the title. In the bronze medal match, Railways brushed past Rajasthan 22-6.
