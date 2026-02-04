ADVERTISEMENT
Indian women made short work of Myanmar to open their campaign at the Badminton Asia Team Championships at Qingdao, China, on Wednesday.

India blanked Myanmar 5-0 in their opening Group Y tie. The holders will face last edition's runners-up, Thailand, in their second group match on Thursday.

Tanvi Sharma defeated Thet Htar Thuzar 21-13, 21-16 before Rakshitha Sree S drubbed Eaint Chit Phoo, 21-12, 21-6. Malvika Bansod sealed the tie with a 21-8, 21-12 win over Lin Lin Htet.

India continued their domination in singles by taking the two doubles games as well. First up, Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra defeated Su Latt and Thet Htar Thuzar, 21-15, 21-16.

The ace doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand crushed Lin Lin Htet and Eaint Chit Phoo, 21-8, 21-6. Kannur native Treesa is the lone Malayali in the women's team.

