FIDE, the world chess body have reinstated controversial Russian Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin in their latest ratings published on March 1. The 36-year-old has sneaked into the top-10, displacing World Champion D Gukesh of India, who has slipped to No 11 in the rankings.

FIDE had banned Karjakin in March 2022 for his public support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 36-year-old had publicly endorsed Vladimir Putin's war, inviting sanctions from the European Union.

In the last four years, Karjakin had been largely absent from FIDE-approved tournaments, which explained his absence from the rankings.

The former World Rapid and Blitz champion has been a senator of the allegedly annexed region of Crimea since September 2024.

It is understood that Karjakin had refused to return to the FIDE fold until he was allowed to play under the Russian flag. FIDE's March ratings feature the Russian flag next to Karjakin's name. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, athletes from Russia were classified as neutral and allowed to compete only under the FIDE flag. However, allowing Karjakin to play under the Russian flag makes it clear that FIDE has relaxed its position.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway remains the World No 1. The five-time World classical champion has remained the top-rated men's player since 2011. Meanwhile, with Gukesh slipping to the 11th position, there are no Indians in the top 10.